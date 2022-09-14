Play Brightcove video

Watch the pilot's aerial tribute to Queen Elizabeth II over Sandringham

A pilot has left a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in the skies over one of her historic estates.

The Queen's cypher - ER with the numerals II in between - was traced by the aircraft's flight path, which was followed by a global aircraft tracking system.

The flight route stretched from as far as Long Sutton in Lincolnshire to Reepham in Norfolk.

The E had been carefully positioned directly over the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and the R towards Fakenham in the county.

The aircraft - a Cirrus SR22- N150ZZ, took off and landed at Norwich International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The Cirrus SR22 aircraft which was used to trace the tribute. Credit: Michael Pearce

Flightradar24 told ITV News Anglia that it began tracking the aircraft at 4.30pm with the aircraft landing at about 6pm.

The flight was in the air for just over 90 minutes with around 100 people watching it live.

Since the recording those figures have jumped to 500 views.

A spokesperson for Flightradar24 said: "It is always nice to see pilots share their passion through flight path art and in this case it seems a very fitting tribute."

Also on Tuesday, Flightradar24 said the plane carrying the late Queen's coffin broke records to become the most-tracked flight in history.

Around five million people followed along online as the Queen's coffin was flown from Edinburgh Airport to London on Tuesday evening, according to the aviation tracker website.

