Thousands of well-wishers welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales to the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

The couple arrived shortly before 12.30pm and immediately began reading the cards and messages left on the thousands of bouquets of flowers left in memory of the Queen.

They then moved to meet and greet mourners at the historic royal estate in west Norfolk, where thousands of people had gathered behind barriers lined up along the road.

A sea of flowers, cards and toys has been left at the Norwich Gates, building steadily since last Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales went to meet the crowds after examining the cards and messages left for the Queen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Nearly an hour before the royals' expected arrival, hundreds of people had already turned out to mass behind barriers opposite the gates, a number which swiftly grew to thousands.

At the front of the crowd were children from nearby Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, who are waving flags in anticipation of the couple's visit.

Norfolk Police warned that an "increasing number" of people were expected and that officers were managing a one-way system around the estate.

Thousands of people had arrived before the Prince and Princess of Wales turned up. Credit: ITV News Anglia

For the prince and princess, the visit is a return to an area of the country they know well, having used the Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham Estate as their country retreat for many years.

In the days after the Queen's death, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes to the late Queen at Windsor Castle.

The flowers now stretch from the Norwich Gates and along the verge bordering the estate. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know