A mum who named her baby son after Prince Louis has described the "special" moment the youngster met the new Prince of Wales - after his Paddington jumper caught the future king's eye.

The prince was visiting Sandringham with his wife the Princess of Wales on Thursday to see some of the flowers and messages of condolence that had been left at the gates of the Queen's estate.

They then took time to meet and greet the crowd of thousands of well-wishers - among them, Gemma Schultz and her son Louie.

The three-month-old was born in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, itself named after the late Queen Mother, during the Diamond Jubilee weekend in June.

Baby Louie with his mother Gemma Schultz, after they met the Prince of Wales. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His mother, 31, said: "It's really special because he was named after Prince Louis, their son. We thought we'd come today - it's the third time we've been here this week - and we really wanted to pay our respects."

Louie was the first baby born at the hospital during the Jubilee weekend, on June 2.

Ms Schultz said the prince had been "really nice and genuine", and commented on baby Louie's outfit, which included a babygrow with a King's Guard symbol, and a Paddington Bear jumper.

Baby Louie's Paddington Bear jumper caught the Prince of Wales's eye - though meeting the future king proved a tiring experience. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"He said Paddington was going to take over from the corgis in how everyone remembers the Queen now," she added, referring to the Queen's appearance in a sketch with the children's character which began her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"On the day the Queen passed away we got a letter from Kate and William to congratulate us on Louie, so it was nice to meet them in person as well," she added.

"In Louie's lifetime they will be King and Queen, so it's a nice bit of history for him when he's older."

