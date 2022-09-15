Tributes have been paid to a "loving and caring" dad who was killed in a crash on the A12 in Essex.

Motorcyclist Marcin Zabicki, 46, was travelling on the northbound carriageway between junction 25 at Marks Tey and junction 26 at Stanway in the early hours of Saturday, 3 September when the accident happened.

Paramedics were called but Mr Zabicki was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his partner Aneta Chojnacka said: "Our hearts are broken after losing a wonderful, loving father, partner, son and an amazing friend.

"He was such an amazing, loving, caring and hard-working person who lost his life in such a tragic way.

"My heart is filled with sadness now you’re not here today. But memories of our happy times will never fade away."

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene, and drink driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police said they identified one vehicle involved - a silver Volkswagen Golf - but that there may have been a second vehicle that they have yet to identify.

They have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.

Police at the scene on the A12 near Marks Tey in Essex Credit: Essex Police

Insp Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We have spoken to a number of people to obtain their accounts of what happened, and I would like to thank them for that.

"I need anyone who was driving in the area at around 4.40am on Saturday morning and slightly before to review their dashcam to see if it captured the incident or indeed the moments leading up to it.

"Please get in touch with any information or footage, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it is."

