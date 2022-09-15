The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Sandringham on Thursday to see the display of flowers that have been left in tribute to the Queen.

The historic estate in west Norfolk, where the Queen and her family traditionally spent Christmas, has become a focal point for mourners' grief, with tens of thousands making the journey to pay their respects.

Over the past week, a sea of flowers, toys, cards and other mementoes has built up at the Norwich Gates since the Queen's death was announced last Thursday.

The first tributes began being left within minutes of the news.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are no strangers to Norfolk, having used the Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham Estate as their country retreat from their London home for many years.

They were granted the titles by King Charles on Friday, but will also keep their existing titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The sea of flowers at Sandringham has been growing steadily for a week. Credit: ITV News Anglia

People planning to visit Sandringham have been reminded that traffic control measures are still in place.

Norfolk Police are expecting even more people to come in the hope of paying their respects and seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A one-way traffic system is in place around the estate to make sure people can get in and out easily.

Police officers will be manning road blocks to guide members of the public to car parks. From there, they can walk on to the estate and towards the Norwich Gates where flowers are being laid.

All facilities at Sandringham remain closed until further notice.

The flowers at Sandringham can be seen from the air, with the house in the background. Credit: Geoff Robinson Photography

The Queen had strong links to the county, having built close ties to the community during her decades of visiting, and served as president of the Sandringham Women's Institute branch.

Sandringham House was a place where she spent childhood years, watched her own children grow up, and spent many happy Christmases with her family.

