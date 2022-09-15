The Prince and Princess of Wales were offered condolences by crowds of well-wishers as they visited the Queen's Sandringham estate.
They spent time reading some of the thousands of messages which had been left at the Norwich Gates of the Norfolk country estate.
They then greeted people who had waited for hours to see them, thanking them for their sympathy and hearing their own stories.
ITV News looks back at the best pictures from the visit.
