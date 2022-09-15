The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time examining the sea of flowers and tributes which had been left. Credit: PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales were offered condolences by crowds of well-wishers as they visited the Queen's Sandringham estate.

They spent time reading some of the thousands of messages which had been left at the Norwich Gates of the Norfolk country estate.

They then greeted people who had waited for hours to see them, thanking them for their sympathy and hearing their own stories.

ITV News looks back at the best pictures from the visit.

The sea of flowers at Sandringham's Norwich Gates, before the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Credit: PA

The couple paused to read and reflect on the messages of support and sympathy. Credit: PA

They discussed the eye-catching tributes and cards which stretched beyond the gates and along the walls. Credit: PA

They then crossed the road outside the estate to greet some of the thousands of people who had waited to see them. Credit: PA

They shared smiles and laughs with members of the crowd. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales spoke to people who had queued behind barriers to meet him and his wife. Credit: PA

The Princess of Wales was handed flowers by well-wishers. Credit: PA

