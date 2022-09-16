Two men have been arrested after a man and a woman were stabbed in Luton.

They were detained just minutes after the bloody attack in Cardiff Grove at around 1am on Thursday morning.

The victims are a man in his 30s, who suffered several stab wounds and a woman in her 40s, who was stabbed in the neck.

They both survived, but the man is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

The men, who have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, are aged in their 40s and 30s and are both from Luton.

Both have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Det Insp James Day from Bedfordshire Police said: "Anyone who is found carrying and using a knife with such recklessness will be swiftly brought to justice.

"We must all play our part in challenging this culture of knife crime. Carrying a knife is not normal and this kind of violence must be stopped.

"We have officers carrying out inquiries throughout Luton today and I want to reassure people that we are working hard to combat knife crime and keep our communities safe."

