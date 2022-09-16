A man is fighting for his life after he was stopped police and then hit by two cars when he got out of his vehicle.

Norfolk Police stopped a driver on the on the A47 at Hockering at around 10pm on Wednesday.

He got out of the car and was then hit by two cars on the carriageway.

The man in his 30s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with head and limb injuries.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed between but has since reopened.

The police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but said that doing so was "standard procedure in such cases".

They are urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

