Train services into London from Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex have been disrupted on Friday by damage to overhead electric wiring.

The cabling between Manningtree and Ipswich is damaged and services through these stations are expected to be cancelled, delayed or revised throughout the entire day, causing problems for those travelling into London to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

It means there will be severe disruption to train services between London and Norwich, and London and Ipswich.

A limited replacement bus service is in place between Colchester and Ipswich.

Train operator Greater Anglia is advising customers to allow longer times for their journeys and has suggested passengers travel to London via Cambridge - which will take longer, but will mean avoiding a replacement bus service.

A spokesman added: "Network Rail engineers are working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible, but the extent and nature of the damage mean that it is currently expected to take until the end of the day before the work is finished and a normal service can be restored.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

