A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old who was found seriously injured in a lane near an industrial estate.

A man was found seriously injured in Colchester at about 2am on Monday and, despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public, died at the scene in Distillery Lane.

He has now been identified by police as Bako Azad Sheikha, and police are making appeals to the Kurdish community for further information.

Police have charged Rakar Rahimi, 22, of no fixed abode. He is next due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said Mr Sheikha's family were receiving support, and thanked witnesses who had come forward.

“As we have previously mentioned Bako was from the Kurdish community, and we believe he had connections across areas in Essex and Suffolk including Ipswich.

"We are aware that Bako’s death has had an impact on the Kurdish community and beyond. We need anyone who may want to talk to us to get in contact, no matter how small the information may seem."

Police have set up an online portal in two languages for people to submit information in English or in Kurdish.

People can also contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident 82 of 12 September, or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Police cordons, seen here on Monday, have now been stood down. Credit: ITV News Anglia

