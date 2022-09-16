A former graffiti artist who now runs a successful ethical jewellery business supplying to shops across the UK and the world said it was all down to the support he was given by the Prince's Trust.

The charity - founded in 1976 by the then-Prince Charles - was set up to help young vulnerable people get their lives back on track.

Alex Angel-Benscher, from Buntingford in Hertfordshire, launched his business Vurchoo in 2015 after receiving funding from trust.

"It's all down to them that I was able to grow, not only as a business, but as a person," he said.

Mr Angel-Benscher told ITV News Anglia that he came across the Prince's Trust while he was out of work.

He qualified for the trust's Enterprise Programme and received support and advice on how to start a business.

Mr Angel-Benscher's products are now stocked in 85 stores in the UK and across the globe. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"They provided essential training and awareness and guidance on what it is to run a business and how you can use your skills in life that you've learnt already and adapt that to your own goals," he said.

"They really taught me how to run my own business.

"They really helped me write my first ever business plan and cash flows, essential business skills which I didn't have any awareness of before I met with the Prince's Trust."

Mr Angel-Benscher added: "Without the Prince's Trust I wouldn't have been able to start my business.

"There was no guarantee that they would ever get their money back - I had no capital behind me, and if the business failed their money would be gone, so it was a massive risk," he added.

Mr Angel-Benscher is still supported by the Prince's Trust in the form of a business mentor who continues to give support and advice.

Of King Charles III's accession to the throne, Mr Angel-Benscher said: "I have good feelings about it all.

"I think he will be a fantastic king.

"He's changed my life and I'm sure with such a position he will change many others as well."

