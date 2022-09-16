The country is expected to come to a standstill on Monday to watch the Queen's funeral.

While hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make the journey to London to watch the service in person, many tens of millions more will be watching across the country.

Cinemas and theatres have announced plans to open their doors to show the service, while councils are also setting up screens in public squares so that people can watch together.

If you are planning to travel to London, catch up on the latest travel news from East Anglia before you set off.

Find out about services near where you live below.

NORFOLK: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Norfolk?

Norwich Cathedral is among the cathedrals which is live-streaming the service from 9am. All are welcome, free of charge, and no ticket is required.

The Norwich Theatre Royal is also showing the coverage in its auditorium, with its chief executive saying it wanted to provide "an area of sanctuary and collectiveness".

Tickets are free but must be booked.

"Having the status of ‘Theatre Royal’ is not often resonant nowadays, but it originally gave the theatre a licence to bring people together in Norwich," added Stephen Crocker.

SUFFOLK: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Suffolk?

A big screen is being set up on Ipswich's Corn Hill for people to watch the funeral.

Limited seating will be provided for people who need it but people are also invited to bring their own chairs, said Ipswich Borough Council.

Moreton Hall Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds will also be open from 10am to show the funeral. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided and the bar will be open, it said on its Facebook page.

A big screen will be put up in Cornhill, Ipswich to show the funeral Credit: ITV News Anglia

ESSEX: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Essex?

Harlow's Playhouse Theatre will screen the funeral for free, with entry on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will also be shown at Colchester's Curzon Cinema and the Century Cinema in Clacton-on-Sea, where free tickets are available to book online.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Cambridgeshire?

The University of Cambridge church in Senate House Hill will screen the funeral for the general public.

It will also be shown at Vue Cinema in The Grafton Centre in Cambridge and free tickets are available to book online. The funeral can also be watched for free at Ely and Peterborough Cathedrals.

Peterborough Cathedral will be screening the funeral service Credit: ITV News Anglia

BEDFORDSHIRE: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Bedfordshire?

Bedford Corn Exchange will screen the funeral, opening its doors at 10am. Organisers have asked people to book a ticket in advance.

Pubs run by the Stonegate company, like The Red Lion Hotel in Luton and The Picture House in Leighton Buzzard, will also remain open to screen the funeral.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Northamptonshire?

Vue Cinema in Northampton will be screening the funeral.

It will also be shown at The Savoy Cinema in Corby and The Arc Cinema in Daventry will be showing the ceremony and tickets must be booked in advance.

HERTFORDSHIRE: Where is the Queen's funeral being shown in Herfordshire?

St Alban's Cathedral will screen the funeral on large TV screens in the nave, asking those in attendance to join in with the hymns.

Elsewhere in the county, there will be screenings at The Rose and Crown in Hitchin, and The Old Post Office in Stevenage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know