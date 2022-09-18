Suffolk Police closed the A14 eastbound carriageway after a fatal road traffic collision at Coddenham.

Officers received a call at about 8.55pm last night (Saturday 17th September) reporting a single vehicle crash with a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to the scene and it has since been confirmed that the pedestrian has died. No-one else was injured in the collision.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 (junction 51) at the A140 junction with Coddenham was closed and remained shut overnight.

Any witnesses to the collision should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 383 of 17th September 2022.

