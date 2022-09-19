A look back at The Queen's 70 years in the Anglia region

Play Brightcove video

Watch the history of the Queen in the Anglia region

She vowed to give her life in service - and it was a promise the Queen kept faithfully for more than 70 years.

Throughout a reign that began in the post-war years and ended in the next millennium, Queen Elizabeth II wrote herself into the history of the country.

And she leaves a legacy across the Anglia region, w hether it was the opening of hospitals or airport terminals, village halls or motorway bridges, Her Late Majesty was there.

It was part of that service and duty she pledged to the nation when she was just 21.

Here, ITV News Anglia looks back at the enduring bonds the Queen formed with people, places and communities across our region.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know