A former Guardsman from Northampton has been speaking about the time The Queen made him a cuppa while he was on guard duty at Sandringham, Norfolk.

Sean Kelly: "One day when she was out and about she actually popped in to the guard room and made a cup of tea for the guard, which was quite sweet".

"That's probably the main reason I'm here today, because she was such a real person." he added.

Sean Kelly with his daughter Holly in Windsor. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Did you speak to her that day?

"No she spoke to me rather than I spoke to her. A lot of it was yes ma'am on my part. It was quite a surreal experience actually.

So what did she say to you?

"Excuse me gentlemen do you mind if I put the kettle on? It was as simple as that.

You've drank a cup of tea made by the Queen?

"I have"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know