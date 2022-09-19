Skip to content

Former guard's cuppa made by The Queen while on duty at Sandringham

Sean Kelly from Northampton was on guard duty at Sandringham, when The Queen asked if the guadrs wanted a cuppa.
Sean Kelly has travelled to Windsor to pay his respects to The Queen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A former Guardsman from Northampton has been speaking about the time The Queen made him a cuppa while he was on guard duty at Sandringham, Norfolk.

Sean Kelly: "One day when she was out and about she actually popped in to the guard room and made a cup of tea for the guard, which was quite sweet".

"That's probably the main reason I'm here today, because she was such a real person." he added.

Sean Kelly with his daughter Holly in Windsor. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Did you speak to her that day?

"No she spoke to me rather than I spoke to her. A lot of it was yes ma'am on my part. It was quite a surreal experience actually.

So what did she say to you?

"Excuse me gentlemen do you mind if I put the kettle on? It was as simple as that.

You've drank a cup of tea made by the Queen?

"I have"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know