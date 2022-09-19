Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Sandringham in Norfolk, tributes to Queen Elizabeth II continue to pour in as the nation says goodbye to the UK's longest reigning monarch in an historic state funeral.

While the world watched the service at Westminster Abbey, flowers have continued to be placed at the Royal Sandringham Estate as people flocked there to pay their respects.

Ruth Collins, 67, said: "I couldn’t have watched the funeral because it would have been too emotional but I thought coming here [Sandringham] was the best thing I could do."

"Norfolk has had such a connection to the queen." Ms Collins added.

Mariah Gibson, 12, said: "It’s been really upsetting because I’ve always know the queen and there’s so many things we’re going to miss about her."

Stuart, 46, from Norwich said: "I would have liked to have gone to London but I knew it was too hectic to take the the little one so we thought it we’d come to Sandringham to pay our respects".

Marie Mitchell (left) and Nancy Knighton from Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Marie Mitchell, from Peterborough said: "It’s so lovely to see the messages especially from the children".

Moira Ray Smith, 55 and Ruby Ray Smith, 13 from Ely decided to travel to Sandringham at the last minute.

Moira Ray Smith said: "We were sat at home watching the funeral and got a bit emotional so I said right, let’s get in the car and come up".

Ruby Ray Smith, 13, and Moira Ray Smith, 55, from Ely Credit: ITV News Anglia

While a poignant service took place at Sandringham, Norfolk police officers bowed their heads during the two minutes' silence for the Queen - to mirror the silence in London.

Police at Sandringham bow their heads during a two minutes silence for the Queen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Sandringham Estate has been closed today to allow staff to watch the funeral from home.

But the public have been allowed to come and lay flowers which now stretch around 200 yards along the Norwich gates.

Flowers now stretch around 200 yards along the Norwich gates at Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In London, people from across the region made the journey there to pay their respects, lining the streets to watch the funeral.

Connie Gardener from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, camped out overnight in London to see the funeral. Credit: ITV News

Suffolk schoolgirl, Connie Gardener from Bury St Edmunds, spent the night outside with her family in readiness for the funeral.

"We supported the Queen when her husband sadly passed away and we thought it would be really nice to come and show our respect to her." she said.

"I normally have to have at least 10 hours [sleep] and I've got school tomorrow, it's going to be very tiring tomorrow." Miss Gardener added.

The Guildhall, Northampton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

While the streets of London were packed with people waiting to get the best spot to watch today's funeral, back in the East of England, as the day began, many streets were deserted.

One of many empty streets in Norwich city centre on the morning of the Queen's funeral. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Unique tributes and gestures have been spotted across the region, in Ipswich, a simple Union flag placed on a van windscreen.

Tributes to the Queen in Ipswich, Suffolk on the day of her funeral. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cinemas and theatres opened their doors to show the service, while councils also set up screens in public squares so that people could watch together.

People gathered at The Cornhill, Ipswich, to watch the Queen's funeral on a big screen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Brothers Arlo, 4 and Ezra, 6 dressed up in their best clothes as they watched the funeral at The Cornhill, Ipswich because "It would be nice for the Queen" they said.

Brothers Arlo, 4 and Ezra, 6, The Cornhill, Ipswich Credit: ITV News Anglia

People gathered at both Peterborough and Norwich cathedrals to watch the service.

In Norwich, a copy of the order of service for Westminster Abbey had been printed off so people could follow proceedings.

Norwich cathedral screened the funeral live. Credit: ITV News Anglia

