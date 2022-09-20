Police have released a CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to after more than £1,500 worth of Lego products were stolen in a single day.

Suffolk Police said B&M stores in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds were targeted on Monday 29 August 2022.

At about 11.05am, a man stole £700 of Lego toys from the Bury St Edmunds B&M store on Western Way.

Later that afternoon, he then took £844.67 worth of Lego products from the Newmarket branch of B&M at The Rookery.

The next day it is suspected that the same man attempted to steal £684.31 worth of Lego products from the Bury St Edmunds store, but left without the items.

Anyone who knows the man in the photo released or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Mildenhall police, quoting crime reference number 37/56024/22.

