A former Cambridgeshire police officer has avoided jail after being convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner.

PC George Georgiou, 44, previously based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, bullied the victim and “dragged her down month after month”, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Georgiou was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and community service.

Handing down the sentence to Georgiou, Judge Richard Foster said: “You used your position as a police officer to bully her.

“The most serious offence was threatening to hit her and telling her that if she reported it no one would believe her as you were a police officer.

“It was a drip, drip of offences. You dragged her down month after month. It was persistent action over a prolonged period. You caused her to fear violence on at least two occasions.

“You ruined a good part of her life,” he said.

Georgiou, of Stewart Place, Ware, was convicted at an earlier hearing of controlling and coercive behaviour, but found not guilty of common assault.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Georgiou must pay £1,200 costs and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also attend 10 rehabilitation days and a building better relationships programme.

The judge told him: “You have lost your job as a police officer and your good character.

“You are very lucky to be leaving by the front door and not in a prison van.”

The judge made a five-year Restraining Order banning him from contacting the victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, Cambridgeshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “I commend the courage the victim showed in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation.

“PC Georgiou was off duty when these offences happened in November 2019, but that does not change the seriousness of his actions.

“Serving as a Cambridgeshire police officer is a privilege, and we expect our officers to behave to the highest standards.

“PC Georgiou, who has been on restricted duties through-out the course of this investigation, will now be subject to the Police Conduct Regulations disciplinary process.”

