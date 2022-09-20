Two men have been arrested after a car crashed into a tree, killing a woman aged in her late teens.

Police were called on Saturday at 12.32am to reports of a silver Ford Fiesta hitting a tree in North Elmham, near Dereham, Norfolk.

The incident happened on the B1110 between the B1145 junction and Hall Road.

A woman aged in her late teens, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance but later died from her injuries.

Two men, one aged 19 and one aged 20, both from the Dereham area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre before being released on bail.

Norfolk Police are appealing for potential witnesses to the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 9 of 17 September 2022.

