School students were forced to flee from a bus after it caught fire on the way to school.

Dramatic pictures show fire crews tackling the Swavesey Village College bus engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 8.34am on Pheasant Rise in Bar Hill near Cambridge. The bus was on its way to the school when the fire started.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the young people were "evacuated quickly and safely thanks to the fast actions of the driver", with the bus evacuated when crews arrived.

The service confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.

A plume of smoke was seen in the area as fire crews tackled the bus blaze. Credit: @bproudfoot66/Twitter

The students, who were all unhurt, have now been taken to school.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a double decker bus.

"Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

"They returned to their station by 11am."

The fire was put out and Saxon Way in Bar Hill was closed while crews made sure the area was safe. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

