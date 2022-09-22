An 8-year-old's managed to get top marks in his maths GCSE after being self-taught during lockdown.

Kautilya Katariya has also passed a number of computer programming courses run by IBM and at the age of 6 he was named 'youngest computer programmer' by the Guinness World Records organisation .

Now the youngster, who attends Wootton Park School in Northampton, been given the highest possible grade, a 9, in his maths GCSE.

Kautilya is a Year 4 pupil at Wootton Park school in Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

Kautilya said: "I'm very proud. I love mathematics because it's so fun and it's not really that scary when you start from scratch."

His parents always knew he was a budding genius. His mother, Trupti Patidar, said: "From a very young age, I would say when he was 2 or 3, at that time what we noticed was that he was very dedicated and his concentration was really good.

"So whatever he does, he was totally into it."

His father Ishwari Kautilya said: "He showed particular interest in books about mathematics, logic, puzzles, computing and all those things.

"So and he kept asking us please bring me more books on this. So that's where we thought, oh, this is something he would like to do."

Kautilya also enjoys making paper aeroplanes with his younger brother Shiv Credit: ITV Anglia

Katariya has already developed AI software and one day hopes to set up his own company.

Dan Rosser, the Principal at Wootton Park School said: "I think his potential's huge. I think the world will be his oyster.

"I think that there'll be a number of companies already trying to snap him up and getting them my books because he is a real talent and truly gifted in maths."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know