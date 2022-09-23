The body of a man has been found in Suffolk, police have said.

Officers were called to the River Stour, at Great Cornard near Sudbury at around 3.10pm yesterday (Thursday 22 September).

The body of the man, believed to be in his 40s, was spotted by a member of public in undergrowth.

It is believed the body found was of a man reported missing on Wednesday evening, 21 September.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

