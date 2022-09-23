A teenager who hit a boy on the head with a hammer and took a knife to school has been given a custodial sentence.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached two 13-year-old boys as they were leaving school in Peterborough earlier this year.

He took out the hammer and hit one of the boys to the back of the head and body. He also tried to hit the victim in the ribs and chest but missed.

The victim managed to run off and catch up with his friend, before going home and being taken to A&E where he received stitches to the back of his head.

Officers arrested him at school and found a kitchen knife in his sock.

The boy pleaded guilty to GBH and possession of a bladed article in public and was sentenced to an 18-month detention training order (DTO) – a custodial sentence for 12 to 17-year-olds – at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. He was also handed a two-year restraining order against the boy he attacked.

Detective Constable Mark Clapham, who investigated, said “This was a nasty attack which left the young victim needing medical attention.

“Crime involving weapons is quite rightly a concern to our communities, which is why we are working so hard to disrupt and arrest those who carry knives and other weapons.”

