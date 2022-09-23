Play Brightcove video

In the rolling hills of the Lake District, three fathers stand together in tears. Lyrics, written in their honour, echo across the valley.

" My dad speaks of all his pain, so other dads might do the same," sing folk band The Young'uns. "My dad will not be ashamed. My dad's walking on."

The song, performed on the ninth day of the latest fundraising trek braved by 'The 3 Dads Walking', encapsulates the mission they've been on since they were united by grief.

All three lost their daughters to suicide. They walk in Beth, Sophie and Emily's memory - but also to urge people to talk about their mental health and to call for suicide prevention to be taught in schools.

The dads are approaching the halfway point in their 600-mile marathon, visiting all the parliaments in the UK.

Last year they covered 300 miles, raising more than £800,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus in the process.

But this challenge didn't quite have the start they were planning. The night before they set off came the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

After discussion, the trio felt it important to continue such a vital cause. So with black armbands and flags furled they started, setting off in Northern Ireland before flying to Scotland and embarking on the long trip south.

As the Queen's televised funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, they stopped at the side of a Lancashire canal to watch the service.

At every step, they've had support. Strangers have provided accommodation and food. Some have been inspired to walk with them or share their own stories of bereavement. Some have even described how the '3 Dads Walking' inspired them to seek support.

"We're just three old blokes walking and talking," says Tim, over a mid-walk pint. "It's really humbling to know we've saved lives. It's made us cry several times."

Tim lives in Shouldham, near King's Lynn. We filmed there with him before they set off.

The village is full of bitter-sweet memories - the pub where his daughter Emily worked, her old school, the community where she had grown up.

She took her own life in March 2020 as lockdown loomed. She was 19.

"She left us a note when she took her own life," said Tim. "The first thing was don't be ashamed. The second thing was if others can learn from my death, then let them. I took that to heart.

"She made that split second decision and maybe if she'd just counted to ten life wouldn't have looked so bad."

Tim has been deeply moved by the incredible public response to 'The 3 Dads Walking'.

Andy Burnham, Robbie Fowler and Sam Allardyce share a curry with 'The 3 Dads Walking'.

As they reached Manchester, Mayor Andy Burnham put them up. They found themselves having a curry with Liverpool football legend Robbie Fowler and former England manager Sam Allardyce.

"Everyone has been so generous and loving," said Tim. "After what we've been through, you lose a bit of faith in humanity. It's brought our faith in humanity back."