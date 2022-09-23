A woman's been seriously hurt and a child had to be taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry.

The lorry driver, a 67-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Emergency services were called to Station Road in Willingham, Cambridgeshire at 11.20 am yesterday (Thursday 22nd September).

The woman and child were both pedestrians. The woman has life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area around the time, or saw the lorry in the moments before or after the incident.

