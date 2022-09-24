8 kittens found dumped in a cardboard box have infections so bad that some of them will need their eyes removed.

The RSPCA says the young animals are in an 'horrendous' state and some of them also have tongue ulcers.

They were discovered by a police officer close to the River Yare at Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and taken to a vet.

One of the abandoned kittens Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA's East Norfolk branch says some of the worst affected kittens are too distressing to show.

They are currently on lots of medication, however some will have to have their eyes removed.

A spokesperson for the animal charity said: "We are devastated someone let these babies get into such a terrible state, then left them where they did."

They're also appealing for donations of kitten food in jelly to help the animals recover without upsetting their tummies.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know