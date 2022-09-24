The family of a mother and daughter found dead at home have paid tribute to them as a double murder inquiry continues.

Jillu Nash, 44, and her daughter Louise, 12, were found on the 8th September.

Their family has issued a statement saying they are devastated at the tragic way the mother and daughter's beautiful lives ended.

The two bodies were found at a house in Great Waldingfield near Sudbury in Suffolk.

A 46-year-old man detained at the scene remains in hospital under arrest on suspicion of two counts of murder.

A cordon in place at Great Waldingfield near Sudbury in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The family statement reads: "We, the family of Jillu and Louise Nash, have been struck by utter devastation, despair and pain by the tragic way the beautiful little lives of a young mother and a child have ended and from whom we are now separated forever.

"Our only solace is that Jillu and Louise are together in heaven eternally. This catastrophe will never leave us and the pain will stay in our hearts forever.

"We are very grateful to Jillu's neighbours, the people of Sudbury, work colleagues, school teachers, peers, friends and well-wishers.

"We are astounded and comforted to learn of the way our daughter and granddaughter touched the hearts of so many in the Sudbury community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know