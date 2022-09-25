Two Suffolk police officers are in a life threatening condition in hospital after a collision between their car and another vehicle.

The officers were on duty in a marked police car when the collision with a BMW happened on the B1112 at Eriswell near Mildenhall at 1:20am Sunday.

The air ambulance was called to the scene along with the police, the fire service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

A man in his 20s, driving the BMW was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He is now in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

The two officers have been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance having sustained life-threatening injuries.

The B1112 is closed in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk while investigations continue and recovery of the vehicles takes place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know