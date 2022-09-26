The case of an American woman accused of killing teenager Harry Dunn will be heard by a British court within days.

Anne Sacoolas is charged with causing the death of Mr Dunn, 19, by dangerous driving and her case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 44-year-old is accused of killing the teenager in a road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August 2019.

It has not been confirmed whether Sacoolas’s attendance at the hearing is required.

In a statement confirming the court date for Anne Sacoolas, the Crown Prosecution Service said: “A hearing has been scheduled for September 29 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“We remind everyone that Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial and there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

The CPS reached the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn's death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

The Dunn family told the PA news agency they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

