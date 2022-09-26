Essex man to stand trial for murder of 'much-loved' father and husband from Chelmsford
A man is to stand trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of a "much-loved" husband and father.
Marek Hecko, 25, of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford, is accused of murdering Adrian Ellingford in the city in Essex earlier this year.Mr Ellingford, who was 44, died at a house in Nelson Grove in the early hours of Monday, 25 July.
Essex Police were called to the scene at around 4.30am after reports that a man had been seriously injured.
But despite efforts from the emergency services, Mr Ellingford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Hecko appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, September 23, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
He denied one count of murder and a trial date was fixed for the same court on 12 February, 2023.
Shortly after his death, Mr Ellingford's family released a tribute to him.
They said: “Our hearts are broken. Adrian is, and always will be, a much-loved husband, father, son and brother.“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know