A man is to stand trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of a "much-loved" husband and father.

Marek Hecko, 25, of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford, is accused of murdering Adrian Ellingford in the city in Essex earlier this year.Mr Ellingford, who was 44, died at a house in Nelson Grove in the early hours of Monday, 25 July.

Essex Police were called to the scene at around 4.30am after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

Nelson Grove, Essex. Credit: Essex Live /BPM Media

But despite efforts from the emergency services, Mr Ellingford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Hecko appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, September 23, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He denied one count of murder and a trial date was fixed for the same court on 12 February, 2023.

A police officer stands guard in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford in July, 2022. Credit: Essex Live/BPM Media

Shortly after his death, Mr Ellingford's family released a tribute to him.

They said: “Our hearts are broken. Adrian is, and always will be, a much-loved husband, father, son and brother.“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon."

