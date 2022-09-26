A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been described as a much loved member of his family who "never failed to light up a room".

Amrit Pannu, 42, died following a collision on Eaton Green Road in Luton at about 8am on Sunday, 18 September.

In a statement Mr Pannu’s family said: “Amrit was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“He was kind, caring, and fun loving. He never failed to light up a room. He will be forever in our hearts”.

Det Con David Burstow said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Pannu’s family at this difficult time and we would ask people to respect their privacy.

"We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch," he added.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area on the morning of 18 September and saw a red Honda motorcycle travelling towards Eaton Green Road to get in touch on 101.

