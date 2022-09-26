Two police officers who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with another car as they answered a 999 call are recovering in hospital, said the force.

They are now in a serious but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

They had been responding to an emergency call in a marked police car when the collision with a BMW happened on the B1112 at Eriswell near Mildenhall at 1.20am Sunday.

The air ambulance was called to the scene along with the police, the fire service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

A man in his 20s who had been driving the BMW was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

A road closure is in place along the B1112 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk Police said the officers were pursuing the BMW when the crash happened.

The B1112 has since reopened, police said.

It had been closed in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk while investigations continued and the recovery of the vehicles took place.

