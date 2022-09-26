Primark is reviewing its unisex fitting rooms after a woman complained of two men walking in on her while she was changing.

Charlotte Kirby, 25, uploaded a tearful video to TikTok on Friday saying that two different men pulled back the curtain in separate incidents while she was trying on clothes at the Cambridge store.

The move comes after the fashion chain said earlier this year it would no longer have separate male and female changing rooms in any of its stores, instead allowing all customers to try on clothes in individual cubicles alongside one another.

In the video, Ms Kirby said: "I feel like I need to get the word out. I was just in Primark in Cambridge and I was trying on some clothes and it was a unisex changing room - which, I'm all for and I love that because it makes everyone feel included.

"But twice men opened the curtain and walked in on me. Luckily, both times I was wearing clothes but I could easily not have been.

"It was two different people but they were clearly from the same group. There was so many changing rooms available so it's not like they just were checking if someone was in there or not.

"The first time, the man just walked in and the second time he said before 'have you tried it on? Can I see?' and then he did it [opened the curtain].

"Both times I was so shocked and I said 'oh, sorry' as if it was my fault.

"I just want to say to everyone to please be careful. And if you are going in a changing room, don't go in on your own. I know I will never be doing that again."

Ms Kirby told Primark staff what had happened and said they were "amazing" and walked her back to her car as she did not feel safe after the incident.

She also added that the staff told her it was not the first time it had happened, although Primark did not confirm or deny this to ITV News.

The retailer introduced gender neutral changing rooms earlier this year and said they were now in place in every store.

Primark said they are reviewing their unisex changing rooms policy Credit: PA

The changing rooms in the Cambridge store are separated by walls and enclosed with a curtain that can be secured with a hook and an eyelet, according to Primark.

If customers are uncomfortable changing in a unisex room, Primark said they could speak to a member of staff who could direct them to an "easy access" fitting room, which has a lockable door.

Ms Kirby did not inform the police of the incident, but said that staff at the shop told her their own security would review the CCTV cameras in the store to see if they could identify the men.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Primark said: "We are really sorry to hear of this customer’s experience. It shouldn’t have happened and we’re urgently investigating.

"We are currently reviewing our approach to fitting rooms in our stores to ensure these are always safe and inclusive spaces for everyone."

