Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Callum Fairhurst meets Pride of Britain nominee Julie Taylor

A woman who funds life-saving first aid kits after the death of her grandson from knife crime has been nominated for a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

Julie Taylor, from Maldon in Essex, raises money for bleed control kits in memory of 19-year-old Liam Taylor who was stabbed outside a pub in Writtle in 2020. Three men were jailed for his murder.

Mrs Taylor said: "My daughter phoned me up, she was just screaming. I couldn't understand what she was saying at first. She was saying 'he's dead... He's been killed'.

"He was just lovely. To have him snatched away on a Friday night. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's just devastating.

"There's nothing we can do to bring him back, so we have to do something to keep his memory alive. We don't want anyone else to suffer the pain we suffer every day."

Bar owner Charlton Higgins with one of the bleed kits provided by Julie Taylor. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The kits, which contain a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, can prevent people from bleeding to death before emergency services arrive.

Mrs Taylor has raised around £17,000 to fund 104 bleed kits and two defibrillators put up around pubs and clubs in Essex.

Earlier this month, one of her bleed kits was used to save a life after a knife attack in Braintree.

Bar owner Charlton Higgins used one of the bleed kits to reduce the blood flowing from the victim's neck.

"Originally I had just my hand and it was flowing through," said Mr Higgins. "But once I had the bleed kit it slowed that completely down and helped me have control of the situation.

"Knife crime can affect anyone anywhere and these bleed kits, if they're at hand, can really make the difference."

Julie Taylor is one of eight nominees from ITV News Anglia in the fundraiser of the year category at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, with a winner to be selected for the East and the West of the region.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know