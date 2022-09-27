Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Sophie Wiggins meets Pride of Britain nominee Will Goodge

A runner who has raised more than £75,000 for a cancer charity in memory of his mum has been nominated for a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

Will Goodge, 28, from Ampthill in Bedfordshire, was inspired to start running after his mum Amanda died from cancer in 2018 at Bedford Hospital where she worked as a nurse.

"I used to hate running," said Mr Goodge. "I played rugby and never understood why anyone would go for a run.

"But unfortunately my mum passed away and running quickly became therapy and how I dealt with it."

After completing a run from John O'Groats to Lands End, he committed running 48 marathons, across all 48 counties in England, in 30 days, culminating in the 2021 London marathon.

The gruelling journey raised tens of thousands of pounds for Macmillan, who wanted to recognise his achievement by nominating for fundraiser of the year at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Melanie Humphreys from Macmillan Cancer Support said: "What he has done for people living with cancer, just by pushing his body to new limits is incredible.

"Will is just a very unique person and so dedicated to making a difference for the people that need it the most."

Runner Will Goodge, who's been nominated for a fundraiser award, and his dad Graham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Will has already booked in his next fundraising challenge, running across the United States in March.

Speaking about what keeps him going, Mr Goodge added: "I've chosen to be in that situation, whereas someone who's living with cancer or any kind of disease, they've never chosen to be there.

"I think that's how I get through it. I've seen my mum fight the way she fought and I know countless other people are doing that too.

"So when it gets tough for me it's like, it's not that tough, just keep going."

Will Goodge is one of eight fundraisers from the Anglia region nominated for a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award. Two winners will be chosen to represent the East and West of the ITV News Anglia region.

