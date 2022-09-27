A man and a boy are being treated in hospital after being attacked with a machete when two gangs were involved in a fight at a leisure centre.

The two groups clashed at the Xscape centre in Milton Keynes around 9pm on Sunday.

The altercation took place at the Iconic Cuts and Nuffield Health entrance, when a masked man in one group pulled out a machete and attacked the other group, said Thames Valley Police.

A teenage boy and a man in his early 20s suffered injuries which required hospital treatment. The teenager remains in hospital, while the man has since been discharged.

The man with the machete is described as black, aged in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket over a hooded grey top and black trainers and the face covering.

A second man, who was not holding the machete, is also black, aged in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and black trainers.Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested and released on police bail.Det Con Martin Camp said: “This was a significant altercation which has resulted in two people suffering injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Xscape building on Sunday evening who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know