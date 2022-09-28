A drink driver has been sent to prison for a hit and run where he ploughed into four teenagers who were out celebrating the end of their time at school.

Hugo Andre Nunes Fernandes, 36, decided to cross over to the wrong side of the road and overtake a vehicle stopped at a pedestrian crossing, ploughing into the group of friends who were crossing safely.

Three of the four - two 18-year-old girls and one 18-year-old boy - were left in the street. However one of the boys, also 18, was carried on the bonnet for a quarter of a mile with his head in the windscreen before he eventually fell to the floor.

Emergency services were called and all four of the teenagers were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of the boys was placed in an induced coma and remains in hospital more than three months on.

The boy who Fernandes carried on his windscreen suffered a fractured ankle, fractured elbow, fractured wrist and laceration to his face.

One of the girls went through two operations after sustaining a displaced ankle, fractured pelvis and multiple breaks to her wrist, and a second girl suffered a cut to her chin, whiplash and heavy bruising to her arm and leg.

Fernandes did not stop at any point during the incident. His car was later found abandoned.

It happened on June 24 on Cottingham Road, Corby, Northamptonshire.

Fernandes admitted three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm, drink driving and driving without insurance and has been sentenced to seven years and one month at Northampton Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Catling, said: “This was a shocking case and it’s difficult for many to believe that Fernandes didn’t stop to check on these young people at any point during the incident.

"This group of friends were enjoying a night out to celebrate the end of their A-level exams and the end of their time at school - having fun and looking forward to the next stage in their lives. His actions had devastating consequences that night which are still being felt today.

“No sentence will repair the damage Fernandes has caused however I hope the conclusion of this case allows these young people and their families to move forward."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know