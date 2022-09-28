Play Brightcove video

Pride of Britain nominee Annie Chapman speaks to ITV News Anglia's Callum Fairhurst

A woman who organises a tractor run that has raised nearly £1m for breast cancer research has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

Annie Chapman, who lives near Harleston in South Norfolk, started the Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run in 2004.

The event see hundreds women drive decorated tractors from Thorpe Abbotts airfield near Diss through the Norfolk and Suffolk countryside.

"It all started when I was about to retire and I wanted something to do for charity," said Ms Chapman.

"My husband John suggested I organise a run for ladies on tractors, and I thought if we get 20 tractors that'll be fun. In the end we had 50 tractors."

Following the success of the first event, she has now organised it 18 times with hundreds of participants raising almost £900,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The event in 2022 was the most successful year yet for the pink ladies, raising £84,000, and edging them ever closer to the £1m mark.

Hundreds of women driving decorated pink tractors take part in the Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run in Norfolk and Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Gill Burgess from Cancer Research UK said: "Annie is incredible. Cancer is a cause that touches so many of us.

"Annie has quite frankly mobilised an army of pink ladies in her local village to drive tractors, decorate them, and raise thousands upon thousands of pounds which is funding lifesaving research."

Some of the women who take part in the tractor run have had cancer, including Carol Wiles.

"Annie is just an incredible lady," said Ms Wiles. "I had breast cancer in 2004. I was friends with Annie when she started this all off and I've been with her from the start.

"It's so important to so many people, not just the money she raises, but she brings all these wonderful people together."

Annie Chapman is one of eight nominees from ITV News Anglia in the fundraiser of the year category at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, with a winner to be selected for the East and the West of the region.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know