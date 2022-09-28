Members of the public are being told to be on their guard after Asian hornets were spotted in the UK.

The insects - a predator to honey bees - have been seen in the Rayleigh area of Essex, the Department for Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Beekeepers and the general public have now been asked to remain vigilant, as the National Bee Unit begins work to detect further Asian hornets.

The Asian hornet is smaller than the native hornet in Britain and poses no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets. However, they do pose a risk to honey bees, and can seriously damage colonies.

Work is already underway to monitor for any hornet activity and to identify any nests nearby, said Defra.

This is the first confirmed UK sighting since April 2022, when a single Asian hornet was captured in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

An image of an Asian hornet emerging from its nest. Credit: PA

Nicola Spence, Defra’s chief plant and bee health officer, said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

"That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following this confirmed sighting.

“While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.

“Please continue to look out for any Asian hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online.”

Defra has emphasised that people should take care not to approach or disturb a nest. Asian hornets are not generally aggressive towards people but an exception to this is when they perceive a threat to their nest.

Sightings can be reported through the iPhone and Android app Asian Hornet Watch by using the online report form or by emailing alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk.

The Asian hornet has a mainly dark abdomen, with a yellow or orange segment lower down its body. Credit: PA

How to identify the Asian hornet

They have dark brown or black velvety bodies, with a dark abdomen and yellow-tippedlegs, according to nonnativespecies.org.

The Asian hornet's abdomen is almost entirely dark, apart from the fourth segment - whereas the smaller European hornet's body is predominantly yellow.

Its head appears dark from above and orange from front, with dark-coloured antennae and an entirely black thorax.

The worker hornet's body is around 30mm long, while the queen's is 25mm.

The hornets usually nest high in trees and man-made structures, but can sometimes be found closer to the ground. They are never active at night.

They hunt honey bees, other insects and also feeds on fruit and flowers.

