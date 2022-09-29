Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the tractor drives over the top of a car - and both drivers survive

Dramatic footage shows the moment a car was crushed in a head-on collision with a tractor - and both drivers miraculously escaped without serious injury.

The pictures show the tractor narrowly avoiding one car before running directly over a second, crushing it beneath a giant wheel.

The eight-ton vehicle overturns, before a man is seen jumping from the cab and running into the road.

The footage, which appears to have been filmed from a CCTV camera on the base, was shared on social media and has been viewed more than a million times.

The crash happened near the RAF Mildenhall air base in Suffolk, on the A1101 in Beck Row just after midday on Saturday.

The airbase, which is operated by the US Air Force, confirmed that the driver of the car was an airman but said that he suffered no major injuries.

Following a medical review, he returned to work on Monday.

A spokesman said it was not known how the footage was released, and that an investigation was under way. The footage has been passed to law enforcement services, they added.

Suffolk Police said the 18-year-old male driver of the tractor was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

