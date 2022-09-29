Tributes have been paid to a father who was expecting his fifth child next year after his sudden death at the age of 40.

Friends and family fought to save the life of Lee Adams, who was found unresponsive at his home in Shotley Gate, Suffolk, in the early hours of Monday morning.

His pregnant wife Cassie, 33, and their four children Issy, 14, Jayden, 14, Levi, 10, and seven-year-old Casey, have been left devastated.

In a statement, brothers Ste, Paul and Shaun Adams, said: “Lee’s unexpected and tragic death has been a huge shock to all who knew and loved him.

“The hundreds of messages of condolences we have received are testament to how big an impact Lee had on everyone’s lives.

“He was dedicated to providing for his family, would always help his friends and family – often putting their needs above his own.

“We will forever have a big void in our hearts but will continue to look after Cassie and the children just as Lee would have done.”

Lee Adams was described as a "true gentleman" and "one of a kind" Credit: Adams family

Just weeks ago, Mr and Mrs Adams celebrated their first wedding anniversary and his 40th birthday.

The former Shotley Primary School and Holbrook High School pupil was a renowned angler, shooter, darts player for Suffolk, footballer for Shotley Rose and coach for the U11 team at Holbrook Hornets.

He represented England in the sport of casting for more than 10 years, winning team silver and bronze medals in the FIPS World Championships.

He also competed in international events and was one of the founding members of Suffolk Sportscast, which held numerous records and helped coach members of all ages.

Lee and Cassie Adams celebrated their first wedding anniversary a few weeks ago Credit: Adams family

His parents, Kim and Graham Adams, also from Shotley Gate, said their eldest son was "simply one of a kind".

“Lee was our eldest son and family was everything to him," they said.

"We are so incredibly proud of everything he achieved in life, particularly the beautiful family and life he created.

“One of his passions and talents was casting. Sponsored by Italcanna, Lee was proud to have fished for Team Italcanna and to have designed a rod made in Italy and designed for the UK market which is now sold around the world. It was called the Italcanna LA after him and it is fitting that it will now be a lasting legacy to him.

“Words cannot express just how much we will miss him, his presence and his sense of humour. He simply was one of a kind.”

Mr Adams was described as a “true gentleman” by Holbrook Hornets, the U11 team he coached.

Lee Adams' family are in shock following his sudden death aged 40 Credit: Bushfire Photography

In a tribute, the club said: “Holbrook Hornets are truly saddened at the loss of Lee Adams. He was a true gentleman. Respected by all. A great manager and coach to the U11 team and a credit to the club.”

Close friends have set up a fundraising campaign to support Mrs Adams and the children as they grieve and to help pay for home improvements that her husband, a site supervisor for NPH Groundworks, was in the middle of undertaking.

The Justgiving page said: “Lee and Cassie recently moved into a new house and Lee had been working tirelessly to make the house a home for his young family. We, as a group of friends, and with the support of his close family, would like to be able to help fulfil Lee’s wishes and finish what he started.”

The family has thanked everyone for the kindness and good wishes they have received since Lee’s death.

