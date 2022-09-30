League Two strugglers Colchester United have appointed Wycombe Wanderers legend Matt Bloomfield as their new head coach.

The role will be Bloomfield's first in management, having learnt his trade under boss Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe.

The 38-year-old will inherit a U's team who are currently just a point above the relegation zone following a poor start to the season which has seen them lose six of their opening 10 games.

That run saw former boss Wayne Brown lose his job earlier this month, despite only being appointed on a permanent basis in the summer.

The switch to Essex ends a 19-year association with Wycombe for Bloomfield.

Bloomfield came through the academy at Ipswich Town. Credit: PA

“I always knew it would have to be something big to take me away from Wycombe Wanderers and I am so excited to begin a new chapter in my career by taking on the role as head coach at Colchester," he said.

“Wycombe has been – and will continue to be – such a big part of my life and I am so grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way, and all the love and support that I’ve received from the fans, staff, players, board and everyone associated to the club."

Colchester United's new boss Who is Matt Bloomfield? Bloomfield grew up in Felixstowe and also came through Ipswich Town's academy. Having made one senior appearance for Ipswich, he then joined Wycombe for whom he made a remarkable 558 appearances after moving to Buckinghamshire in 2003. For much of that time, he was captain of the club and firmly established himself as a fans' favourite thanks to his dedication and loyalty. Bloomfield retired from football at the age of 37 in February on medical grounds after suffering from the lasting affects of a serious concussion sustained in a League Cup tie at Exeter in August 2021. He was hit in the back of the head by a free-kick and was advised by doctors to stop playing. Reflecting on his retirement, Bloomfield said that representing hometown club Ipswich Town in his first professional appearance was a "boyhood dream" and added that he could "retire content."

Bloomfield (left) captained Wycombe to promotion to the Championship in 2020. Credit: PA

Bloomfield saw off some serious competition to land the job at Colchester, with the club confirming that there were more than 100 applicants.

His appointment is the first time the club have opted for an external candidate in several years, having tended to promote people from within in recent times.

“We had a long and detailed recruitment process and we had an outstanding candidate in Matt," Colchester sporting director Dmitri Halajko said.

“His values, football knowledge and expertise of ‘how to win’ really impressed us during the process and aligned with our vision."

Analysis from ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

Bloomfield's appointment definitely represents a change of approach for Colchester who have always opted to promote from within in recent seasons.

Apart from reaching the League Two play-offs under John McGreal in 2020, it's been a rather barren run though and for much of last season it had looked like they might even drop into the National League.

With the club still suffering from the devastating financial effects of the Covid pandemic, that's something that the U's simply can't afford and chairman Robbie Cowling will be hopeful that some fresh ideas will ensure that they stay well away from the dropzone this time out.

Some fans will undoubtedly be worried that Cowling has decided to put his faith in someone who is untried in management, but Bloomfield knows the area well having grown up as an Ipswich Town fan and will have learnt a lot from Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

He also clearly has leadership qualities having captained Wycombe for such a long period of time and the fact that his playing career was so cruelly cut short should spur him on to make a success of his new role in the dugout.

