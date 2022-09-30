Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Gary Herbert wins a Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year award

A man who ran 2021 miles in a year to try and help rough sleepers in his home town has been named our Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year for the west of ITV Anglia region.

Gary Herbert from Northampton was so upset by the number of homeless people he saw while out jogging that he decided to try and help.

He embarked on the mammoth task of running 2,021 miles in 2021 to raise funds for The Northampton Hope Centre, a charity that helps the homeless and others in need.

Read his full story here.