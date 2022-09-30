Play Brightcove video

Georgia and her family spoke to ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

The family of a five-year-old girl whose only hope of a future is a heart transplant says they are trying to make the most of every day they have with her.

Georgia Kirchin has congenital heart disease and after years of treatment the only option left to her is a transplant.

Her mum, Jodie, said every time the phone rings she thinks it could be the call that will save her daughter's life.

Georgia is one of 400 people in the region waiting for a transplant and her family is urging everybody to talk with their loved ones about their wishes for this week's Organ Donation Week.

Georgia Kirchin asked for a new heart last Christmas. Credit: Family photo

Last Christmas, Georgia was hoping her present would be a new heart, but nine months later her situation has is unchanged.

Ms Kirchin said there were no other options left for her daughter's treatment.

She said: "You expect that there's always something they can do. They can give you medicines they can do surgeries, and they have.

"They've been fantastic and they've done all they can."

She said the family were trying to live in the moment and enjoy the time they have together.

"I can't ever look too far ahead in the future because it scares me. So we just try to make the most of every day and have hope that the call will come," she said.

The family knows that Georgia's future is now in the hands of another family being willing to donate.

Claire Burbridge from the Eastern Organ Donation Service said this was a difficult situation for any family to be in.

She said: "As much as we don't want to consider the loss of a child, it's a terrible thing, but we must think about if it was to happen, what would we want and what would they want.

"It's now being included as a part of schools teaching, the possibility of donation and if the opportunity is there we would encourage everyone to have that conversation."

Last year in the East of England, 155 people in the region donated their organs after death, which benefited more than 365 patients

