A village eyesore has been transformed into a beautiful tribute to the Queen, thanks to the hard work of nearly 200 volunteers.

The group helped to paint the huge mural on a breeze-block wall at Hardingstone Recreation Ground in Northampton through the summer to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

It tells the story of the monarch's 70-year reign, from 1952 to 2022.

The idea for a mural first began back at the beginning of the year, as a way to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

More than 200 volunteers were involved in the project. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However after Queen Elizabeth's death it was decided to continue the mural as a way of paying homage to her reign - with the end of the artwork now displaying quotes from her Jubilee speech.

The wall at the recreation ground measures around 70 metres, and each decade of her reign is artistically represented over a 10-metre stretch.

The mural features a rainbow background and pictures representing each decade from the Queen's reign Credit: Artist: Nicki Blanchard

The community managed to secure funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation to pay for the muralist.

The village also crowdfunded to pay for eco-friendly paint and brushes.

Muralist Nicki Blanchard Credit: Nicki Blanchard

Artist Nicki Blanchard designed the mural by asking residents for their memories of each decade and ideas of what to include.

She then drew the design on the wall, with groups - including from local schools - helping to paint and bring the artwork to life.

Abhi Chadalavada, from Northampton High School, helped paint her favourite part of the mural, the Spice Girls. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It was a joy to be a part of such a meaningful legacy project, witness the friendships being built between the volunteer painters, and see the reactions from park patrons," she said.

"I am proud of the massive scale of the project - the largest I've been a part of since moving to the UK, and how the community came together to both design and paint their ideas.

"However the completion of it is bittersweet, both because of the passing of Her Majesty, and because I am going to really miss painting with the lovely people of Hardingstone."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know