Watch Julie Taylor win her Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year award

A woman who funds life-saving first aid kits after the death of her grandson from knife crime has been named our Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year for the East of the Anglia region.

Julie Taylor, from Maldon in Essex, raises money for bleed control kits in memory of 19-year-old Liam Taylor who was stabbed outside a pub in Writtle in 2020. Three men were jailed for his murder.

The kits, which contain a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, can prevent people from bleeding to death before emergency services arrive.

Mrs Taylor has raised around £17,000 to fund 104 bleed kits and two defibrillators put up around pubs and clubs in Essex.

