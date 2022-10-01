A cardiac nurse who survived lung cancer is running the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for a heart charity.

Claire Wilding, 46, who works at Basildon Hospital in Essex, was diagnosed with the disease 10 years ago, just after she ran her first London Marathon in a time of five hours and 16 minutes.

On that occasion she was running for the Royal British Legion, and she then took part in the event again two years later in 2014 to raise funds for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation - a cause that was close to her heart after she had part of her right lung removed.

To the amazement of doctors, she posted a new personal best of four hours and 58 mins.

Claire, who is married with two children aged 19 and 24, became a cardiac nurse at the age of 42 after three years of studying.

Claire (left) with her work colleague Hollie at Basildon Hospital. Credit: PA

On Sunday, she will wear a striking outfit with a red wig, heart-shaped glasses, heart deely boppers, a red tutu, BHF socks and a charity vest - with all proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.

"I use the BHF (British Heart Foundation) information booklets every day, not only to give to the patients but to gain more knowledge myself," Claire said.

"They are a fantastic source of information with reassuring stories to help patients think positively towards their recovery and future. But it's also fair to say the treatments our cardiologists provide wouldn't be possible with the help of the BHF."

Claire, who at the time of her diagnosis was 36, went to her GP with a persistent cough just a few weeks after her first marathon in 2012 but was told it was common after a long run.

However, she then went to hospital in September of that year, and after being given an x-ray, CT scan and a bronchoscopy, was given the devastating news that she had lung cancer.

Claire training on holiday in Greece. Credit: PA

"When they told me I had cancer, sarcoma, I remember being very scared and upset obviously, but you have to be strong for your family, my children were much younger then so we didn't tell them - you just put on a brave face and get on with it," said Claire.

Claire had two lower lobes of her right lung removed in October 2012 and remained in hospital for 10 days.

After returning home, initially she couldn't walk up the stairs without being short of breath, but she then started to build up her fitness by doing short runs of around five minutes.

That led to her return to the London Marathon in 2014, and although the pandemic stopped her plans to run for the BHF in 2020, she will finally do so on Sunday.

