A teenage girl is in hospital after she was stabbed and left injured on a street for several hours.

Police say the victim was assaulted around 2am on Sunday 2 October but wasn't found until nearer 7am by a passing dog walker, who alerted the emergency services.

It happened in the small Suffolk village of Benhall near Saxmundham, close to the junction of Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green.

Police say she was treated for stab wounds and a back injury and was taken to Ipswich hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Suffolk police say both the victim and suspect are known to each other and at this time they are treating it as an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have seen anything is being asked to contact the police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know