A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital more than two weeks after being assaulted.

Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on 12 September after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge.

The force said they believe Mr Witham, who performed regularly at pubs around south Essex under the stage name Napper Swan, was assaulted almost a week before that outside a property in Windsor Road, Rochford, at around 5.20pm on 6 September.

He died on 25 September.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the death. He has been bailed until 12 October.

In a statement, Mr Witham’s family said: “After being treated in hospital since 12 September Bill Witham, aka Napper Swan, passed away peacefully on 25 September.

“He was a much-loved character with a big heart and an even bigger smile.

“He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family and will forever be in our hearts.”

Essex Police added: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident in Windsor Road, Rochford, or any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time to get in contact.”

