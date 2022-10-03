Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell spoke to voters in Downham Market.

Liz Truss's constituents have given their verdict on the prime minister's first four weeks in charge - with some saying they no longer know who they will vote for at the next election.

The Conservative leader was first elected to represent South West Norfolk in the 2010 general election and has maintained a healthy grip on the Tory-safe seat ever since.

In 2019, she grew her majority to more than 26,000 - almost double that of 2010 - having taken 69% of the vote.

But what do those voters think of her performance as prime minister so far?

Nina Narramore is a former market trader who opened a cheese shop in Downham Market last summer.

She said she had always voted for Ms Truss - who was first elected in 2010 - and had even sold cheese to the former Defra minister, who made headlines for the wrong reasons in 2014 when she gave an infamous speech about cheese exports.

Nina Narramore runs a cheese shop in Downham Market, which is in Liz Truss's constituency. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But now the shop owner says she does not know who she will vote for.

"The u-turn this morning hasn't really instilled much confidence," she said. "I just hope she knows what she's doing in the long term. The first couple of weeks haven't given us a lot of confidence but hopefully time will tell."

But others in her constituency are remaining loyal.

Jim Carlile has run a furniture business in Downham Market for 17 years and employs 62 people. He said "apart from the u-turn" he thought Ms Truss had "done a good job".

"The u-turn had to be done," he said. "It's not a case of it's the wrong decision, it's the wrong timing. Lowering anybody's income tax is a good thing to do because it generates business. It was the wrong time but not necessarily the wrong policy."

Mr Carlile is a long-term Conservative voter and said he believed Ms Truss had what it took to be a good prime minister - and thought "she might surprise a lot of people".

He urged her to "continue with your beliefs and follow them through".

"Bring back Boris," said Downham Market voter Keith. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sitting on a bench in the market square were Keith and Irene who have not been impressed by what they have seen so far.

"Bring back Boris is what I think," said Keith. "We liked him."

The couple said they did not think Ms Truss had been in long power enough to pass judgement yet but added: "I don't like all these u-turns. Think about it in the first place - if not, afterwards you don't look like you know what you're doing."

Elsewhere in the town, one constituent was asked what they thought Ms Truss had done wrong in her first few weeks.

"What has she done right?" she replied. "They're looking after themselves. They're not worried about the people on the shop floor."

But another expressed sympathy for the Tory leader - and said she would still be happy to vote for her.

"I think she's got a hard job on her hands but she's doing alright," she said.

